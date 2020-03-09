App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operation Twist: RBI gets bids worth Rs 48,856 crore for Rs 25,000 cr LTRO

The RBI allotted an amount of Rs 25,021 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 51.18 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India on March 9 said it has received Rs 48,856 crore of bids in the fourth long-term reverse repo operation (LTROs) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor. The RBI received 37 bids in the LTRO with a reversal date on March 7, 2023.

"The total bids that were received amounted to Rs 48,856 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e., the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 2," RBI said in a release.

The RBI allotted an amount of Rs 25,021 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 51.18 percent.

Close

Last week, the apex bank received Rs 1.719 lakh crore in the LTRO conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a 3-year tenor.

The RBI conducted two LTROs with three-year and one-year tenors for Rs 25,000 crore each on February 17 and February 24, respectively.

Additionally, the central bank is also conducting two-term repo auctions for shorter tenors to address any additional demand for liquidity, and to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards the year-end.

It will also conduct LTROs of Rs 25,000 crore each on March 30 and March 31.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.