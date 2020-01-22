App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 06:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ESIC payroll data shows more than 19 lakh employees were added in November

This is the second-highest number of employees added in 2019; the numbers are substantiated by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection data for the month of November

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 19 lakh employees were added in November 2019, according to data of the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) payroll data.

A total of 19,62,804 employees registered in November, up from 16,90,599 employees added in October 2019. This is the second-highest number of employees added in 2019, the highest was in July with 19,86,360 employees.

More than 12 lakh employees stopped paying their contribution towards ESIC in November, the lowest in the year.

Close

The numbers are substantiated by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection data for the month of November.

related news

According to November's GST data,  November's collection was up by 6 percent.  Reversing a two-month declining trend, November's collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore. GST collections were Rs 97,637 crore in November 2017 and Rs 95,380 crore in October 2019.

December's GST collections crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore benchmark for the second consecutive month. In December, Rs 1.03 lakh crore was collected as GST.

Both together show an uptick in consumption and ease of compliance. This comes at the backdrop of government's first advance estimate pegging economic growth rate for 2019-20 at 5 percent, slower than the 2018-19 expansion rate of 6.8 percent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 20 lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 4.8 per cent for this fiscal year owing to the crisis in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural demand.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 06:26 am

tags #employment #ESI #GST #payroll

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.