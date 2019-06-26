NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets 2-year extension

He was first given a two-year term, which was later extended by the Cabinet's Appointments Committee to June 30.
The government has extended the tenure of Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer of its think tank NITI Aayog, by two years, reports CNBC-TV18. His current term was to end on June 30.
Kant, a 1980 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, took charges as the first full-time CEO of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog on February 17, 2016, after his superannuation as Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), formerly known as Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).He was first given a two-year term, which was later extended by the Cabinet's Appointments Committee to June 30.
