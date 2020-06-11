App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIRF India Rankings 2020: Here are the top 10 management institutes

IIM Bangalore took the second spot while IIM Calcutta was in the third position in this year's NIRF India Rankings in the management category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad is the best management institute in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings (NIRF) India Rankings 2020 of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

IIM Bangalore took the second spot while IIM Calcutta was in the third position in this year's NIRF India Rankings in the management category.

Also read: NIRF India Rankings 2020 announced by MHRD

Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided into nine different categories.

There is a proposal to link the funding of institutes across India to their NIRF Rankings. Further, MHRD may also make it mandatory for all partially or totally funded educational institutes to take part in NIRF every year.

A total of 75 institutes have been ranked in the NIRF India Rankings 2020 under the management category.

IIM Ahmedabad has topped the management list in 2017 and 2018. Every year almost 2,40,000 applicants write the Common Admission Test (CAT) with an aspiration to get admission into business schools like IIM Ahmedabad.

Another strong contender for the top spot has been IIM Bangalore that had topped the management rankings in NIRF India Rankings 2019.

Here are the top 10 management institutes as per this year's ranking:

IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Calcutta

IIM Lucknow

IIT Kharagpur

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Indore

IIT Delhi

Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur

Management Development Institute, Gurugram

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR #NIRF India Rankings 2020

