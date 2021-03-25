Naukri survey: About 40% of recruiters expect hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels in next 3 months

India is gearing up for an uptick in hiring as corporates embrace the post-pandemic world. According to Naukri.com’s Hiring Outlook survey, 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organisations.

Many businesses were impacted during the pandemic and as a result, job security was threatened across multiple sectors. However, lay-offs are becoming a thing of the past, with just a percent of recruiters indicating lay-offs in their organisation compared to 36 percent in the earlier survey, Naukri said.

Almost 40 percent of the recruiters expect hiring to go back to pre-pandemic levels in the next three months itself which is in contrast with the sentiments from an earlier survey wherein only 20 percent of recruiters expected hiring to return to normalcy within three months.

The appetite for hiring is up as 32 percent of recruiters confirm they would be hiring for new jobs. Interestingly, recruiters indicating that hiring was on hold are just at 5 percent versus 11 percent in a similar survey conducted in September 2020.

“Hiring outlook showcases an upbeat sentiment amongst the recruiters and consultants," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said in a statement. "In fact, employers are also positive about extending increments to their employees. This is a strong indicator that businesses are moving towards actioning their growth plans and not just survival or business continuity strategies."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He said digitisation is the key priority across companies and it is encouraging to see the IT sector lead hiring in the coming months.

For conducting the bi-annual survey, 1384 recruiters and consultants representing over 10 major sectors participated and the date from the participants was collected online using a detailed questionnaire. The data received from the process was analyzed to present meaningful trends and insights.

Normalcy on the horizon is foreseen as employers have a positive outlook to extend increments to their employees. Nearly 27 percent of recruiters plan to roll out increments greater than 15 percent in their respective organisations while the most opted for increment bracket is 5-10 percent, according to 35 percent of the recruiters.

Many jobseekers were unsure of switching during the pandemic but as markets have stabilised, one-third of recruiters expect attrition in the range of 10-20 percent, while another 7 percent foresee attrition levels greater than 20 percent. The bulk of this is expected from employees with 1-5 years of experience. Given a surge in demand, IT roles can also witness higher attrition.

With the jobs market back to its hiring ways, recruiters have predicted that retaining & attracting skilled employees will be a challenge in the coming six months. Aligning with that, 45 percent of recruiters are expecting an intense talent crunch and the experience band of 3 - 5 years is expected to be the most impacted, the report said.