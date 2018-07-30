App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mango output in 2017-18 seen higher by 8%

"The country's mango production has been increasing every year. The government has taken several steps to boost production and export of mangoes," a senior agriculture ministry official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's mango production is estimated to be up by 8 per cent to 21.02 million tonnes in the 2017-18 crop year on higher output by major growing states, according to an official data. Production of mango stood at 19.50 million tonnes in the previous crop year (July-June).

"The country's mango production has been increasing every year. The government has taken several steps to boost production and export of mangoes," a senior agriculture ministry official said.

There has been a focus on improving productivity of mangoes under the central sponsored scheme Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, the official said.

As per the latest data, maximum mango production is projected to be from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka during the 2017-18.

Mango output in Uttar Pradesh is pegged higher at 4.54 million tonnes in 2017-18 as against 4.34 million tonnes in the preceding year.

The production in Andhra Pradesh is estimated at 4.48 million tonnes as against 4.04 million tonnes, while in Karnataka at 1.81 million tonnes as against 1.71 million tonnes in the period under the review.

Despite higher output, the country's overseas shipments remained minuscule, not even at 50,000 tonnes level annually.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:11 pm

tags #Economy #India #mango

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.