you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 12, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Maharashtra just the beginning, farmers from across India planning 'mother of all protests' in Delhi

India’s Northeast has been reeling under farmer crisis caused by land erosion, floods and the general terrain of the land.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing protest by thousands of farmers in the heart of Mumbai may just be the beginning. For, leaders of farmers’ associations in several states are planning to hold similar marches in their respective states — in the lead-up to a mega protest in the national capital in April.

“The government’s anti-farmer stand needs to be challenged. We will hold a rally for the same in Guwahati very soon. Also, all state farmer heads are in close collaboration and we are planning to hold a big protest in New Delhi sometime in April. Farmers from all over India will be present in that rally. State farm heads are meeting in Guwahati this month itself,” said Akhil Gogoi, a Northeast-based farmer rights leader.

India’s Northeast has been reeling under farmer crisis caused by land erosion, floods and the general terrain of the land. “The state government does not buy our output, which results in heavy losses to our farmers. The issues that have been raised in Maharashtra apply to farmers all over the country. The Mumbai march was a plan well-conceived and all of us had planned it keeping in mind the government’s stand,” said Gogoi.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #farmers #India

