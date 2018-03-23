Macro@Moneycontrol | Where do global economy, India figure in the US-China trade war?

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will result in the United States imposing tariffs on foreign made steel and aluminum.

These measures were aimed at getting the US companies to buy local products and boost domestic metal industry.

The protectionist measure that the USA signed in the name of employment generation and national security raised concerns over global trade disruptions and the consequent impact on global growth.

In a new salvo, US President Trump set in motion tariffs targeting up to USD 60 billion worth Chinese goods. In retaliation, China unveiled a plan to impose tariffs on US imports worth up to $3 billion.

The latest developments have left the world’s two largest economies on the brink of a trade war.

As per the earlier order passed by Trump, steel imports would be subject to 25 percent and aluminum 10 percent tax. However, the two neighbouring countries Canada and Mexico have been exempted from the tariff hike and there are expectations that the USA may soften its stance towards other countries also based on their bilateral relations and negotiations.

It is also expected that such increases could be extended to other commodities as well.

The US government hopes to revive plants that may have been idled or shut, to increase the share of domestic production and create jobs. The objective is that 80 percent of existing domestic capacity will be put to use, due to these tariffs. The report that the government used to base this decision on says capacity utilisation in steel was estimated at 72 percent in 2017 and for aluminium at 39 percent.

The impact of these tariffs and counter tariffs by China could be very fatal for the global economy and especially for a country like India.

is the world’s 14th-largest steel exporter. It exported iron and steel worth USD 320 million and aluminium worth USD 350 million to the US in 2016-17. The US ranked seventh as a destination for India’s steel exports, accounting for just 5 percent of exports in the same period.

Aluminum and steel together account for around 3 percent of India’s exports to the USA.