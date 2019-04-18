App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro Trends | The poor are dropping out of the workforce

Since 2016, the Workforce Participation Rate for less educated workers has plunged, while that for higher educated workers has risen.

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The unemployment rate in India has seldom been given much importance. The rate has always been very low, simply because, in the absence of social security, most Indians cannot afford the luxury of remaining unemployed for any length of time. Underemployment or disguised employment was seen as the problem, not unemployment. The unemployment rate’s sudden rise to prominence is more a symptom of these politically charged times. It’s all the more so, because an NSSO report suppressed by the government puts the rate at a 45-year high.

Of course, it is the relatively better off who can afford to remain unemployed. That is why unemployment among the educated workforce has always been higher than the overall unemployment rate. More educated people are likely to come from relatively well-heeled households who can afford to have one of their members unemployed and they are unlikely to settle for menial jobs, preferring to wait till one more suitable to their educated status turns up. Their poorer cousins, on the other hand, take whatever jobs come their way, thus being classified as ‘employed.’

The State of Working India 2019 report, recently published by Azim Premji University, has some interesting data on joblessness among men with different educational backgrounds, which could give us clues about unemployment trends among the poor and not-so-poor.

The report finds that the workforce participation rate (WPR), or the percentage of people of working age who are working, has fallen between 2016 and 2018. It says that between the Jan-April 2016 and Sept-Dec 2018, the WPR fell by 2.8 percentage points for urban males and 3 percentage points for rural males.

related news

The report then classifies males by educational attainment -- the ‘high education’ group consists of men with a degree or diploma beyond Class 12, while the others are classified as ‘low education’. We could say that the ‘high education’ group consists of the relatively well-off.

At the beginning of the survey period, or in Jan-April 2016, the WPR for both the ‘high education’ and ‘low education’ groups was 68 percent. At the end of the period, in Sept-Dec 2018, the WPR for less educated men had fallen to 63.7 percent, while that for the ‘high education’ group had increased to 71.9 percent. Simply put, the proportion of less educated men who are working fell, while the proportion of higher educated men working went up. This indicates that the poorer classes, or those who can’t afford higher education, bore the brunt of the job losses during the period.

The report says, ‘Clearly, there is a large differential impact by level of education. This is consistent with the idea that the informal sector, where we can expect the share of less educated men to be higher, was hit hardest by demonetisation as well as the introduction of GST.’ What the report doesn’t spell out is the obvious connection between the less educated and the poor.

But surely the poor cannot afford to remain out of the workforce? The report says ‘it can be a result of the fact that work has become less regularly available, leading to a lower probability that the individual will be counted as part of the workforce in a survey.’ In short, the data show that the poor have been dropping out of the workforce, no doubt due to the lack of work opportunities.

The report brings out two trends, both reason for concern. The rise in unemployment for the relatively well-heeled shows there aren’t enough formal sector jobs. The drop in workforce participation among the poor tells us that the informal economy, which provides employment to the masses, is in poor shape.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:55 am

tags #jobless growth #jobs #Lok Sabha 2019 #NSSO report #tags: GENERAL ELECTIONS 2019 #unemployment

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Kalank Day 1 collection: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film registers o ...

Rangoli Chandel supports Tanushree Dutta, slams Bollywood for mocking ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli’s pink turban is breaking the internet for all ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Process Underway to Release Pakistanis from Saudi Jails, Says Pak Envo ...

Gunmen Kill 14 After Hijacking Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Battle For Tamil Nadu Assembly: Decording The By-Polls

Mercedes-Benz Apologies After China Consumer Complaint Goes Viral: Wat ...

Facebook Testing to Merge News Feed, Stories

Fact vs Fake: Has the Miscreant Behind Notre-Dame Cathedral Blaze Been ...

IPL 2019 | Was Trying to Keep it Simple: Vijay Shankar

Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 D ...

Elections 2019: Kumaraswamy Urges Voters To Vote As It Affects Develop ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Fair polls impossible with Yogi's actions, s ...

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Party hopping once a taboo, now a virtue in western Uttar Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns negative, Nifty arou ...

RIL shares rise over 2% over Saudi Aramco deal buzz, ahead of Q4 earni ...

SpiceJet rallies 15% along with IndiGo after rival Jet Airways tempora ...

These 45 smallcap stocks rallied 50-195% since October 26; do you own ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Madhuri Dixit on Kalank, Total Dhamaal: Actors are more secure about d ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Jet Airways lenders 'reasonably hopeful' of getting successful bids fo ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham down Manchester City on away goals to reac ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and We ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.