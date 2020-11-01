LPG cylinder new rules from November 1: All you need to know

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder subscribers have to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG cylinders delivered at home. The new rule becomes effective from November 1.

Customers who are opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders, Oil companies will implement Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). In Jaipur, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) is already operational and initially, in 100 smart cities it will be implemented.

Customers on their registered mobile number will get a code who want home delivery of LPG at their home. Delivery of LPG cylinders will only happen when a customer provides OTP code to the delivery man.

Customers will witness difficulty in ordering LPG cylinders who fails to implement this new delivery system.

Across the country for the convenience of the customers, Indian Oil has started one common number for Indane LPG refill booking. LPG refills common booking number for the entire nation is 7718955555 and it is a 24x7 service for the customers.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had said in its release, " The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force".