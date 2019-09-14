App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 14, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: May announce relief measures for economy

Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 2.30 pm from the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Stay tuned for the live coverage.

highlights

  • Sep 14, 01:38 PM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 12:50 PM (IST)

    In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.

  • Sep 14, 12:49 PM (IST)

    In the press conference today, the Finance Minister might announce sector-specific solutions as well as broad-based relief measures. (CNBC-TV18)

  • Sep 14, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce further relief measures for the economy to battle the current economic slowdown, CNBC-TV18 has reported, quoting sources.

  • Sep 14, 12:16 PM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference. Stay tuned for the key updates.

