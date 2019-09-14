FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: May announce relief measures for economy

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 14, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
FM's presser at 2.30pm
In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.
In the press conference today, the Finance Minister might announce sector-specific solutions as well as broad-based relief measures. (CNBC-TV18)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce further relief measures for the economy to battle the current economic slowdown, CNBC-TV18 has reported, quoting sources.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference. Stay tuned for the key updates.