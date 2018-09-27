App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran's foreign minister says India to continue economic cooperation, oil imports: Report

"Our Indian friends have always been categorical in their intention to continue with economic cooperation and import of oil. I heard the same statement from my Indian counterpart," Zarif said, according to the ANI video.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that India is committed to continuing economic cooperation and the import of oil from Iran, video news agency ANI, a Reuters affiliate, reported on Thursday.

Zarif made the comments after a meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in New York on the sidelines of United Nation General Assembly though no time was given for when the meeting occurred, according to the ANI video.

"Our Indian friends have always been categorical in their intention to continue with economic cooperation and import of oil. I heard the same statement from my Indian counterpart," Zarif said, according to the ANI video.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to renew sanctions against Iran from Nov. 4 to halt the OPEC member nation's oil exports.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Iran #Mohammad Javad Zarif

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.