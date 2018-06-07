App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indo-Thai bilateral trade to touch $11 bn in 2018

Over the decades, nearly 30 Thai companies are active in the field of infrastructure, real estate, food processing, chemicals, hotel and hospitality sectors in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Thailand | Airfare: Rs 8,000 and above | Currency Rate: 1 Thai Baht = INR 2.8 | Things to do: Visit Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, safari world zoo, the white temple Wat Rong Khun, Bangkok floating markets and take a ferry ride to James Bond Island. (Reuters)
Thailand | Airfare: Rs 8,000 and above | Currency Rate: 1 Thai Baht = INR 2.8 | Things to do: Visit Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, safari world zoo, the white temple Wat Rong Khun, Bangkok floating markets and take a ferry ride to James Bond Island. (Reuters)

The bilateral trade between India and Thailand is expected to touch USD 11 billion in 2018 from USD 10 billion in 2017, a senior government official said.

"Thailand views India as the gateway to South Asia and beyond. As a result of the reduced tariff rates and new initiatives adopted by both the countries, bilateral trade has increased in recent years," Consul General of Thailand in Mumbai Ekapol Poolpipat said after inaugurating 3-day Thailand Week 2018 here.

"The bilateral trade between India and Thailand is expected to touch USD 11 billion during the current financial year from USD 10 billion in 2017," he added.

To offer the latest Thai technologies and products to the Indian consumers, the department of international trade promotion, ministry of commerce, Thailand and Thai Trade Centre Mumbai, has organised a three day "Thailand Week 2018" between 7- 9 June.

related news

In view of taking advantage of the fast growing Indian economy, several Thai companies are also keen to make investments in India.

"The Thailand based companies see good opportunity here and looking to invest around USD 3 billion by 2020. The fast growing Indian market remains attractive for Thai investors given the opportunities in green and brown field projects including energy, infrastructure and metals," Thai Trade Centre executive director and consul Suwimol Tilokruangchai said.

"Thailand based companies see a big potential in Indian energy, metals as well as infrastructural facilities," she added.

Over the decades, nearly 30 Thai companies are active in the field of infrastructure, real estate, food processing, chemicals, hotel and hospitality sectors in India.The Thai government has also invited Indian companies to investment in Thailand. At present around 40 Indian companies have made an investment of around USD 2 billion in the areas of software, agri chemicals, electric car development in Thailand.

Leading Indian companies include, Tata Motors (Thailand), Tata Steel Thailand, TCS, The Aditya Birla group, Mahindra Satyam, Lupin, NIIT, Kirloskar Bothers, Punj Lloyd group, Ashok Leylands, Jindal group and Usha Siam Steel Industries are active in Thailand.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Economy #India #Thailand

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.