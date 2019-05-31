App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves up by $1.99 bn to $419.99 bn

The overall reserves had declined by $2.05 billion to $417.99 billion in the previous reporting week. The reserves had touched an all-time high of $426 billion in April 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India's forex reserves increased by $1.994 billion to $419.992 billion for the week ended May 24 on swelling up of the core currency assets, the Reserve Bank said May 31.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves increased $1.991 billion to $392.188 billion, the apex bank said.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves increased $1.991 billion to $392.188 billion, the apex bank said.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $23.021 billion, according to the data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund increased $0.8 million to $1.445 billion.

The country's reserve position with the fund also increased $2 million to $3.336 billion.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #Business #Economy #forex reserve #Reserve Bank of India

