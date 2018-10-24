App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India relaxes some restrictions on petcoke imports: Government

India allowed imports of 500,000 tonnes of petcoke per year by aluminium companies and 1.4 million tonnes of petcoke by calcined petcoke makers, a trade ministry notification posted by the DGFT on Twitter showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India relaxed some restrictions on imports of petcoke for use as feedstock in some industries, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Twitter on Wednesday.

India allowed imports of 500,000 tonnes of petcoke per year by aluminium companies and 1.4 million tonnes of petcoke by calcined petcoke makers, a trade ministry notification posted by the DGFT on Twitter showed.
