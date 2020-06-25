App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India may impose up to 25% import tax on solar modules, solar cells

India does not currently levy a customs duty on imports of solar cells and modules, but has a safeguard duty to protect its local industry which expires in July.

Reuters

Power minister RK Singh on June 25 said the government is considering imposing an import tax of 20-25 percent on solar modules and 15 percent on solar cells for a year beginning in August.

India does not currently levy a customs duty on imports of solar cells and modules but has a safeguard duty to protect its local industry which expires in July.

"In the second year, we are looking to impose a 40 percent tax on solar modules," R.K. Singh, India's Power Minister said in a virtual news conference on Thursday, adding that cells will be taxed at 25 percent in the second year.

Close

The energy hungry nation imports most of its solar cells and modules from China, in a bid to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of installing 100 gigawatts of solar energy by 2022.

related news

Electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources has been steadily rising and is expected to reach 40 percent by 2022, and over half of total output by 2030, Singh said.

Tensions between India and neighbouring China have been rising since May. Soldiers from the nuclear-armed countries fought with rocks, metal rods and wooden clubs at the Galwan Valley this month after a weeks-long standoff.

Major Indian traders have called for a boycott of Chinese goods, while some trade associations and stakeholders have argued that it may not be feasible.

Singh also said that there was a "good case" to extend a deadline for emissions standards, which involve installing Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxide - known to cause lung diseases.

India's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by power producers to extend a deadline to install equipment to cut emissions by two years to 2024. Power producers had asked the government to join them in asking the supreme court for an extension earlier this month.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Galwan valley #India #India China border news #R K Singh #solar cells #solar modules

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.