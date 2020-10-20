172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|india-considering-trade-talks-with-taiwan-amid-diplomatic-scuffle-with-china-report-5988751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India considering trade talks with Taiwan amid diplomatic scuffle with China: Report

The consideration seems to be in line with government’s decision to include Taiwanese firms Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corporation and Wistron Corporation in its Rs 10.5 lakh crore domestic smartphone production plan

Moneycontrol News
Incumbent Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (Image: Reuters)
Incumbent Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (Image: Reuters)

After previous reluctance to sign a pact with Taiwan, the government is considering formal talks for a trade deal with the country as relations with China are now skewed.

Taiwan has sought trade talks for years, but this was something Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government avoided, a government official told The Times of India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

“Over the past few months hawks in India who want to start trade talks are getting the upper hand. A trade deal with Taiwan would help India's goal of seeking greater investments in technology and electronics, but it is unclear when a final decision would be made on whether to start talks,” the official stated.

related news

The consideration seems to be in line with government’s decision to include Taiwanese firms Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corporation and Wistron Corporation in its Rs 10.5 lakh crore domestic smartphone production plan.

Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu’s told India Today in October, “We have think about ways for like-minded democracies to work together… We have traditional good relations with the US, Japan and want to develop good ties with India as well.”

Bagging a trade deal with India would be a big win for Taiwan, which has struggled due to conduct negotiations with most economies because of pressure from China, the report pointed out.

Notably, India is among the majority of countries that do not recognise Taiwan as a country and both only maintain 'representative offices' instead of complete diplomatic missions.

Indian public sentiment of China has been deteriorating following border clashes between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh. In fact, Indian twitteratti trended the #TaiwanNationalDay hastag after the Chinese ambassador rebuked Indian media for referring to Taiwan as a 'country' when reporting its National Day celebrations on October 10.

Ji Rong, a spokesperson for China's embassy in New Delhi had on October 16 “urged Indian media to adhere to the correct position with regard to the significant core interests of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Adding: "… should not provide Taiwan independence' forces a platform, so as to avoid sending the wrong message."
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Economy #India #India China border news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.