MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India attracted highest-ever FDI inflow of $81.72 billion during FY2020-21

The FDI equity inflow in FY 2020-21 grew by 19 percent to $59.64 billion compared to the previous year.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
FDI | Representative image

FDI | Representative image

The Ministry of Commerce on May 24 said the country attracted the highest-ever total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $81.72 billion during 2020-21, which is 10 percent higher as compared to the financial year 2019-20, when inflows touched $74.39 billion.

"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the government statement said.

Allow taxation on cryptocurrency, define as an asset, have FDI limits: Industry body's proposal to government

Apart from this, the government said that in the FY 2020-21, the FDI equity inflow grew by 19 percent to $59.64 billion compared to the previous year, when inflows were $49.98 billion.

The top investors include Singapore (29 percent), the USA (23 percent) and Mauritius (9 percent) for the FY 2020-21. ‘Computer software and hardware’ emerged as the top sector with around 44 percent share of the total FDI equity inflow followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13 percent) and services sector (8 percent) respectively, the statement added.

Close

Related stories

The states that received FDI in computer software and hardware include Gujarat (78 percent), Karnataka (9 percent) and Delhi (5 percent). Of the total FDI equity inflows, Gujarat emerged as the top recipient state during the FY 2020-21 with 37 percent share, followed by Maharashtra (27 percent) and Karnataka (13 percent).

On the list of top 10 countries, Saudi Arabia became the biggest investor in terms of percentage increase during FY 2020-21, as it invested $2816.08 million in comparison to $89.93 million reported on a Y-o-Y basis. Other countries include the USA and the UK, which increased their share in FDI equity inflow by 227 percent and 44 percent during the FY 2020-21 compared to FY 2019-20.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Computer Software and Hardware Sector #FDI #FDI inflow #FDI policy #Foreign direct investment
first published: May 24, 2021 05:02 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.