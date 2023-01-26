English
    India a 'bright spot' in world economy right now: Top UN economist

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    India is a 'bright spot' in the world economy currently and is on a 'strong footing', projected to grow at 6.7 per cent next year, a very high growth rate relative to other G20 member countries, a top UN economist said.

    These remarks were made by the Chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch, Economic Analysis and Policy Division, UN-Department of Economic and Social Affairs Hamid Rashid.

    "I think India is a bright spot in the world economy right now," Rashid said at a press conference here Wednesday at the launch of the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report.

    The flagship report said that India's GDP is projected to moderate to 5.8 per cent in 2023 as higher interest rates and global economic slowdown weigh on investment and exports.