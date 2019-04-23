App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICRA projects 7-7.5 GW solar power capacity addition in 2019-20

Kadam also said nearly 56 per cent of the capacity auctioned in 2018 has been accounted for by central agencies, such as Solar Energy Corporation of India and NTPC Ltd, with the balance by state nodal entities and discoms under various state-level programmes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Rating agency ICRA said on April 23 that it has estimated 7-7.5 GW solar power capacity addition during the current financial year, which includes 1 GW of rooftop solar. "The domestic solar power capacity addition is expected at around 7 GW to 7.5 GW (including around 1 GW of rooftop solar capacity) in FY 2020 as per an ICRA note, based on tendering and awards of projects in the last 12-15 months," the rating agency said in a statement.

By contrast, solar capacity addition is estimated to have remained subdued at around 6 GW to 6.5 GW in the financial year 2018-19 due to weak trend in award of solar projects in the calender year (CY) 2017, according to the statement.

Girishkumar Kadam, sector head and vice-president (corporate ratings), ICRA, said in the statement, "Tendered project awards for solar PV (photovoltaic) projects during CY 2018 stood at about 11 GW against 4.5 GW in CY 2017, providing a healthy pipeline for capacity addition over the next 2-year period."

He also said nearly 56 per cent of the capacity auctioned in 2018 has been accounted for by central agencies, such as Solar Energy Corporation of India and NTPC Ltd, with the balance by state nodal entities and discoms under various state-level programmes.

related news

Apart from the projects awarded through the bid route, ICRA expects about 1 GW to be added through open access or group captive route and grid-connected rooftop, with these additions being facilitated by favourable solar policies for open access route in a few states.

As for tariff, with a decline in PV module price level during 2018 and aggressive bidding by independent power producers (IPPs), the weighted average solar bid tariff during 2018 remained at Rs 2.73 a unit as against Rs 3.01 a unit in 2017 and Rs 5.01 a unit in 2016.

In this context, the viability of such tariffs critically hinges on timely execution of the project as per the PPA timelines, availability of debt with longer tenures at competitive funding cost and the ability of the project developers to keep the cost of modules within the budgeted levels, it added.

There have also been a few favourable regulatory orders for solar IPPs by central power regulator CERC on GST relief in November 2018 and by state regulator SERC in Maharashtra in February 2019, for allowing impact of safeguard duty under change in law for the affected developers. However, timely implementation of these orders remains to be seen and the same remains a key monitorable for the affected IPPs, it said.

Based on the performance analysis of ICRA-rated solar portfolio, almost 60 per cent of the rated capacity has shown the average plant load factor (PLF), or capacity utilisation, in the range of 19 to 21 per cent and 14 per cent of the rated capacity witnessed PLF levels of more than 23 per cent.

PLF performance above 23 per cent pertains to mainly project SPVs (special purpose vehicle) which have achieved commercial date of operation over the past two to three years, with direct current-to-alternate current (DC:AC) ratio varying between 1.2 to 1.4 times.

"Nonetheless, ability of the project developers to ensure prudent operations and maintenance practice and module quality so as to maintain the PLF within the desired level or as per the declared PLF norms under PPA (power purchase agreement) remains critical from the credit perspective," Kadam added.

Further, receivable cycle for majority of the rated portfolio remains within 30 to 90 days except for IPPs with exposure to utilities in Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #renewable energy #Solar Power Project

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

As Polls Wrap Up in Karnataka, Congress MLA Jolts Coalition With Resig ...

Deepika Singh Showers Love on Husband Rohit Raj Goyal in a Romantic In ...

Modi Targets Mamata Over Scams, Says 'Would Have Used Fraud Money to B ...

Indian Battle Ships Take Part in Chinese Navy's Biggest Fleet Review, ...

Pragya Thakur's Remarks Against Karkare Hurt PM's Image: Shiv Sena

TMC 'Goons' Hack Congress Worker to Death Outside Bengal Booth, 2 Inju ...

Floods, Mudslides Kill 23 in South Africa; Rescue Operations Underway

Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam wil ...

Donald Trump to Make State Visit to UK in June on Queen Elizabeth's In ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

CJI sexual harassment allegations: While safeguarding judicial indepen ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal is ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.