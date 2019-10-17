Govt may look to cut stake in BHEL, NMDC: Report

The government may consider bringing down its stake in state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), sources told CNBC Awaaz.

The stake in BHEL may be pared in tranches to 26 percent from 63.17 percent now.

An inter-ministerial group is expected to meet soon to discuss the stake sale.

The government may also look to sell the state-run power player's non-manufacturing units to private players.

Four to five units of BHEL are reportedly marked for sale to private players this fiscal.

Earlier this month, the government cleared disinvestment in five PSUs, a move which is expected to cover nearly 60 percent of its disinvestment target for this financial year.