App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New FDI rules bar automatic investments by neighbouring countries in policy targeted at China

This comes after China's central bank recently raised stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation to a little over 1 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FDI (Representative Image)
FDI (Representative Image)

The government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to discourage opportunistic investment in Indian companies by neighbouring countries in the midst of the the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the new amendment, FDI investments into Indian companies from the neighbouring countries will now require government nod. This will be applicable to all countries that share a land border with India – including China.

The amendment specifies that transfer of ownership of Indian companies arising out of FDI investments from neighbouring countries will now also be subject to government approval.

Close

Similar FDI restrictions were earlier placed on Pakistan and Bangladesh.

related news

These changes were notified via a press note by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). This comes after China's central bank recently raised stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation to a little over 1 percent.

Also Read: PBOC buys 1.1% HDFC shares on behalf of Chinese sovereign wealth fund, Saudi picks 0.7% stake: Deepak Parekh

As per the note, “Government has reviewed the FDI policy for curbing opportunistic takeovers or acquisitions of Indian companies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.”

The note states as follows: “A non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to the FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, an entity of a country, which shares land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route.”

“Further, a citizen of Pakistan or an entity incorporated in Pakistan can invest, only under the Government route, in sectors/activities other than defence, space, atomic energy and sectors/activities prohibited for foreign investment,” it said.

“In the event of the transfer of ownership of any existing or future FDI in an entity in India, directly or indirectly, resulting in the beneficial ownership falling within the restriction/purview of the mentioned sectors, such subsequent change in beneficial ownership will also require Government approval,” it added.

The decision will take effect from the date of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) notification.

Earlier, reports said that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is monitoring equity transactions in India by Chinese companies and banks. Such transactions have come under the scanner at a time when the share prices of companies have dropped due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, transactions by Chinese firms and institutions have come under scrutiny recently since the assets are being purchased at low valuations. Nations such as the US, Japan and Australia have already placed restrictions on Chinese companies buying assets.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FDI #India

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.