Govt allocates additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA, will help migrant workers headed home: FM

While announcing the fifth and final tranche of stimulus measures, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an additional Rs 40,000 crore will be allocated under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) over and above the Rs 61,000 crore budgeted earlier. .

The move is expected to generate nearly 300 crore person days in total, the finance minister said, adding that the move will especially benefit those migrant workers who have returned to their native villages.

"Considering that Monsoon is approaching and migrant workers are heading home because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the additional allocation will ensure jobs for them in rural areas," FM Sitharaman said.

The move will also help in creation of larger number of durable and livelihood assets including water conservation assets, which, in turn, will boost the rural economy through higher production, she said.

FM Sitharaman also declared that public expenditure on health will be increased, but did not give any details. Investments in the grassroot health institutions will be ramped up, she added.

The finance minister was laying out the contours of the Rs 20 lakh economic stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

The fifth and final tranche of economic measures focussed on seven key areas – MGNREGA; Health and Education; Business and COVID; De-criminalisation of Companies Act; Ease of Doing Business; Public Sector Enterprise related matters; State governments and resources related to states.