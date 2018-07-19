App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt aims to promote Khadi as global fabric: Suresh Prabhu

The minister said district-level development is the key to promote Khadi as a global fabric which in turn will promote economic growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government aims to promote Khadi as a global fabric as it has the potential to boost economic growth, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said today. To achieve this aim, new designs and styles in Khadi are essential, he said.

His remarks came through a video message at a conclave jointly organised by Ficci, IIFT and Khadi India.

The minister said district-level development is the key to promote Khadi as a global fabric which in turn will promote economic growth. For this, 6 districts in 5 states have been identified and taken up as pilot projects.

Besides, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi said Khadi sector employs 80 lakh people and government assistance and promotions can provide a once-in-a-while push, but long-term sustainability requires inherent demand.

He said there is a huge opportunity for the Indian fashion industry in the textile sector, both in the domestic and international market, and Khadi needs to create demand.

Ashwani Lohani, Chairman, Indian Railway Board, said there is a need to make Khadi a symbol of national pride.

Lohani said the railways on a daily basis require four lakh bedrolls and would be willing to partner Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in developing a strategy to provide disposable Khadi bedrolls and towels at economical rates.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

