Fuel Prices on September 22: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 22, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month despite a drop in international crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil dips as US dollar soars; gasoline demand declines

Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 20, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 20, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 20, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

Trading was volatile, with prices jumping more than $2 a barrel earlier in the session, on worries about a further Russian military mobilization and signs of a demand recovery in China.

Brent futures fell 57 cents, or 0.6%, to $90.05 a barrel by 11:41 a.m. EDT (1541 GMT), on track for its lowest close since Sept. 8. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.28, headed for its lowest close since September 7.