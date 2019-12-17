App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former RBI chief Subbarao cautions against 'fiscal profligacy'

The comments weeks after official data indicated that the government has exhausted 107 per cent of the budgeted deficit gap of 3.4 per cent with five months to go for the fiscal end.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao on December 17 asked the government to ensure fiscal deficit is within the targeted number and warned that "fiscal profligacy" can lead to crisis situations.

The comments weeks after official data indicated that the government has exhausted 107 per cent of the budgeted deficit gap of 3.4 per cent with five months to go for the fiscal end.

"We got to be careful about managing our fiscal deficit and keep it within the fiscal deficit targets," Subbarao said.

Close

Speaking over a video link at the Times Network's India Economic Conclave here, he said a higher fiscal deficit fuels inflation, crowds out private investment and impairs Balance of Payments (BoP) by resulting in current account deficit-related issues.

related news

Subbarao said BoP-related issues, including the 1991 financial crisis and also the taper tantrums of 2013 during his governorship of the RBI can be traced back to "fiscal profligacy".

"Both the quantum of fiscal deficit and quality of fiscal deficit are a cause for concern," Subbarao, under whose watch RBI used to regularly warn the government on fiscal deficit, said.

He also said the "true picture" of the fiscal deficit may not be visible to all of us because of aspects like off-balance sheet borrowings by quasi-sovereign entities and also due to payment deferrals.

Subbarao pointed out that the nominal GDP growth has fallen to as low as 6.1 per cent, and explained that it would have a direct impact on the revenue collections both at the Centre as well as the state level, which can impact the fiscal deficit situation.

The bureaucrat-turned-central banker also said that adequate attention needs to be given to the quality of the fiscal deficit, maintaining that it is not bad for the governments to borrow to invest in capital expenditure.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #Business #D Subbarao #Economy #fiscal deficit

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.