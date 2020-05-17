App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Sitharaman says threshold for default under IBC norms raised to Rs 1 crore

This is done to ensure MSMEs are insulated from being dragged to the courts on defaults considering the COVID-19 situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said the goverment will soon bring an ordinance to increase the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings to Rs I crore from Rs 1 lakh.

This will help insulate the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from being dragged to court under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

This was part of the fifth tranche of measures Sitharaman announced to revive the flagging economy.

Close

Sitharaman said the special insolvency resolution framework for SMES under Section 240A of the Code will be soon notified.

related news

Sitharaman said the government has also suspended fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic .

Among other measures, COVID 19-related debt has been exempted from the definition of "default" under the Code for the purpose of triggering insolvency proceedings, Sitharaman said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 11:59 am

tags #coronavirus #india economic package #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

States will see COVID-19 peak at different times, says epidemiologist

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

Honda gearing up to drive in all new City amid coronavirus pandemic

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

8-10 more train passengers have tested positive: Goa minister

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.