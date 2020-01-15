Explained | Yes Bank's capital raising plans

Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi takes a look at the issues being faced by Yes Bank and what it needs to do to overcome them.
Yes Bank needs to raise capital quickly to support its credit growth and stay compliant as per regulatory norms. The bank’s asset quality has deteriorated sharply and it reported slippages in excess of Rs 12,000 crore.
Experts suggest that if slippages are not contained, Yes Bank will have to raise approximately $3 billion by next year to function effectively.
Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi takes a look at the issues being faced by Yes Bank and what it needs to do to overcome them.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:52 pm