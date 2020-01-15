Explained | Yes Bank's capital raising plans

Yes Bank needs to raise capital quickly to support its credit growth and stay compliant as per regulatory norms. The bank’s asset quality has deteriorated sharply and it reported slippages in excess of Rs 12,000 crore.

Experts suggest that if slippages are not contained, Yes Bank will have to raise approximately $3 billion by next year to function effectively.

Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi takes a look at the issues being faced by Yes Bank and what it needs to do to overcome them.