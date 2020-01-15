App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:52 PM IST

Explained | Yes Bank's capital raising plans

Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi takes a look at the issues being faced by Yes Bank and what it needs to do to overcome them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank needs to raise capital quickly to support its credit growth and stay compliant as per regulatory norms. The bank’s asset quality has deteriorated sharply and it reported slippages in excess of Rs 12,000 crore.

Experts suggest that if slippages are not contained, Yes Bank will have to raise approximately $3 billion by next year to function effectively.



Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:52 pm

