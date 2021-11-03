Explained | The slow path to global consensus on climate change leading up to Glasgow

A woman walks through the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow formally opens Sunday, a day before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland's biggest city to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

Among the initial success of COP26, over 100 leaders have committed to an agreement seeking to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030 along with a deal to control methane emissions by 2030. With progress at the latest Conference of Parties in Glasgow seeming to move slower than expected, these may be the biggest deal signed this year.

An initiative led by United Kingdom prime Minister Boris Johnson has gotten the support of more than 100 national leaders to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade. Major nations which make up for 85 percent of the global forest cover including Canada, Russia, Congo, Indonesia and Brazil have voiced support for it.

While climate activists have said the deals represent too little too late, world leaders repeatedly stressed that all global action must be based on consensus and 'incremental progress'. This has been the stated objective since the 90s when it was recognized that the problem is too large for a single nation.

Moneycontrol takes a look at the slow but sure pace at which the global community has woken up to the spectre of climate change, and the steady but often contentious path taken by nations to battle climate change.

Early steps

Meanwhile, more than 100 countries have made a pledge to cut methane emission levels by 30 percent by 2030. While Carbon Dioxide (CO2) gets most of the spotlight in the global climate debate, methane remains a potent gas greenhouse gases, which warms the planet by 28-34 times as compared to CO2 and is currently responsible for a third of current warming from human activities.

United Nations 1968-69 : Amidst opposition from few nations, in 1968 the United Nations Secretary-General delivers a report titled the 'Activities of United Nations Organizations and Programmes Relevant to the Human Environment'. The document is the earliest multilateral consensus regarding the environment and says that human actions are leading to unprecedented and potentially irreversible changes in the planet. The next year, a report is published by the UN which says current trends may lead to 'life on earth becoming endangered'.

: The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is established after the first United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm.

Rising threats







IPCC 1988 : The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is launched with the objective of providing governments at all levels with scientific information that they can use to develop climate policies.







Crisis levels reached



Copenhagen Accord 2008 : The Copenhagen Climate Change Conference raised climate change policy to the highest political level. Close to 115 world leaders attended the high-level segment, making it one of the largest gatherings of world leaders ever outside UN headquarters in New York. Countries attending the Conference agreed to 'take note' of the Copenhagen Accord which includes the non-binding long-term goal of limiting the maximum global average temperature increase to no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Cancun Agreements 2010 : Countries commit for the first time to keep global temperature increases below 2°C.

Paris Climate Accord 2015 : All 192 UN member states pledge to limit long-term temperature rise to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels, and preferably limit the increase to 1.5 °C, recognizing that this would substantially reduce the impacts of climate change.

Emissions rules decided 2018 : Global community settles on the rules for implementing the Paris accord, covering questions including how countries should report their emissions. They do not agree on rules for carbon trading, however, and push that discussion to 2019.

Glasgow Summit 2021 : More than one hundred countries, altogether accounting for nearly 60 percent of Paris Agreement signatories, meet the deadline to submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions ahead of COP26 in November. Some of the top emitters propose more ambitious targets. President Joe Biden announces that the United States will aim to cut its emissions to roughly half of its 2005 level by 2030, doubling US commitments.