App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Electric vehicles a huge opportunity for India: Amitabh Kant

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Entrepreneur 2019', Kant also emphasised on the road map to make India a USD 10-trillion economy by 2030.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The electric vehicle segment is a big opportunity for Indian manufactures and they should look at not only producing such models for domestic market but also exports, Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said July 17.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Entrepreneur 2019', Kant also emphasised on the road map to make India a USD 10-trillion economy by 2030.

"Electric vehicles are a sunrise opportunity as India has over 72 percent two-wheelers; our endeavour should be to make these electric, and also manufacture EVs for the world, in India," Kant said.

Close

The Niti Aayog has proposed that two-wheelers below the capacity of 150cc sold in the country after March 31, 2025, should be electric ones only.

related news

It has also proposed that three-wheelers sold in the country should be electric ones only after March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the growing the size of economy, he said start-ups and entrepreneurship were important factors going ahead.

"India needs to grow at the rate of 9-10 percent per annum to lift the majority of our population above the poverty line. And, this growth will not be possible unless we grow entrepreneurship," Kant said.

Globalisation and urbanisation are set to be at the forefront of this growth, he added.

Kant further said India needs to be open to globalisation, and embrace the growing urbanisation, as 30 people migrate to urban India every minute, which is a massive opportunity for start-ups.

There are a plenty of opportunities emerging due to urbanisation, such as recycling water and waste, mass transportation, education, health care, electric vehicles and many more, he added.

Kant said that at a time when Foreign Direct Investment has fallen 13 percent globally, in India it has grown by over 66 percent.

Several industry leaders like ReNew Power Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha, Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal, Quatrro Chairman & Managing Director Raman Roy also spoke during the event.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #Business #Economy #EV #India #NITI Aayog

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.