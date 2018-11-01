Ease of Mobility : Catamarans, luxury double-decker buses and faster Metro trains soon to be a reality

If the plans are executed as envisioned, soon, India could see aero-boats, double-decker electric buses and catamarans up and running between major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Underlining scores of issues, including air pollution, traffic congestion and rising import bill, union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, on November 1 said that he envisions "low cost, pollution free and import substitute" modes of transportation in India.

"I want to discourage use of private cars (due to pollution)... There is a big revolution in transportation sector and we must improve public transport," Gadkari said.

Suggesting various alternatives to roadways, Gadkari suggested starting double-decker electric buses between major cities and running aero-boats on Yamuna.

Broad Gauge Metro line

The Road Transport minister said that India could use broad gauge railway line to develop metro along the route.

"We can use existing broad gauge line of railways to start metro... This will run faster than usual express train (60 km/hr) and passenger train (80 km/hr) at 120 km/hr," he said.

He added that such a metro will soon be tested in Nagpur, his constituency, to run "frequent trips like Mumbai fast local. We are trying to use the rolling stock of broad gauge railway to run the Nagpur metro...," Gadkari said.

He said that such a metro would cost almost 1/100th the present railway line.

"A normal metro incurs a capital cost of Rs 350 crore per km but this one incurs only Rs 3 crore per km," he said.

He said that as the gauge line is already existing and the metro would use same signal system, the cost would be reduced.

The metro would be air-conditioned and will run almost three times as the regular railway, the minister said

Double decker luxury buses

Apart from Railways, Gadkari suggested to start double decker electric buses to carry passengers between major cities in India.

He said that such buses could be run between Delhi - Jaipur, Delhi - Chandigarh and Mumbai - Pune.

"These buses can be connected to metro so that there is minimal use of private cars," he further added.

A similar idea was pitched by his ministry last year, when it proposed to start "luxury bus services".

These buses will “have separate decks for executive and economy” classes along with facilities like recliners, food and beverage availability and steward and hostess assistance, among others, sources had then told Moneycontrol.

"These double decker buses will be air conditioned with stewards and hostesses serving food to passengers. The upper deck will be economy class and lower deck will be executive class," Gadkari said adding that he would "urge the state governments" to give permission for the same.

"Bus ports", modelled on the lines of airports could be created that will serve as dedicated parking bays at select locations for the luxury fleet.

Gadkari said that India faces problem of "purchasing power" thus providing an "affordable yet luxury" travel experience to the citizens must be the government's priority.

After Ganga, Gadkari has set hib eyes on Yamuna to provide water transportation in the river.

He said that a Russia based company will soon launch catamaran in India to run water-transport.

"They have combined the technology of aviation, ships and road transport, "he said adding that the first catamaran could well be between Delhi and Agra before January 26 next year.

A catamaran is like a ship with two parallel hulls of equal sizes. The name originated from Tamil word "Kattumaram" which means "two logs tied together".

The hybrid-aeroboats run on petrol, electricity or methanol and runs at a speed of 80 km/hr, going up to 170 km/hr.

"I have requested the Russian company to hand over a seven seater catamaran so that we can start it on pilot basis," Gadkari said.

Gadkari added that apart from Delhi and Agra, it can be run in Ganga between Varanasi and Haldia. India has four river ports at Varanasi, Ghazipur, Sahibganj and Haldia where these catamarans can be stationed.

According to officials, the Centre is "keen" on trying these aero-boats on waterways during Kumbh 2019.

"While the boat is majorly manufacturd at St Petersburg (Russia) but it can be manufactured in India as well because the parts used in the boat are available in India," officials said.

Aero-public transport

Lastly, Gadkari said that India will soon have air-based public transport to carry people around hilly and mountainous terrain.

He said that an Austrian company will enter into a joint venture with state-run Wapcos to develop the same.

The Union Minister made these suggestions during the release of 'Ease of Mobility Index' which was carried out by Ola Mobility Institute. The survey, carried across 20 cities, revealed that about 60 percent of respondents used public transport to commute. About 72 per cent respondents further said that better integration of public transport could significantly improve its preference among citizens.