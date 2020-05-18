App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don't expect discounts on course fees even if classes now held online, says Ben Charlton of Study Group

Since classes have moved online across institutes in UK, students were expecting some reduction in the annual fee.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

International institutes may not offer any fee discounts to students for taking classes online instead of physical lectures, as the quality of education remains unchanged, said Ben Charlton, UK Director for India, Study Group.

Charlton was referring to the shift in the mode of education across international institutes from colleges campuses to online platforms due to COVID-19 crisis.

Study Group partners with universities across the globe to prepare international students for degree-level study. In the UK, the Study Group has partnerships with universities, where international students are taught at an ‘International Study Centre’ by the group staff on the university's premises before starting their regular undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses.

Close

“The quality of education provided won’t change in online education. The academic outcome of the degree programme would remain the same. Hence, the costs would remain the same. Hence, there is no fee discounts that should be expected by students,” he added.

related news

Indian students were expecting some reduction in fees from UK institutes, especially since it is widely anticipated that classes would resume/begin online. Student bodies have been of the view that some fee waiver of 10-15 percent should be offered by UK institutes because physical costs like electricity, paper and water are being saved.

On average, the fee for an undergraduate degree programme in the UK ranges between Rs 19 to Rs 28 lakh per annum.

Charlton said as far as the UK is concerned, there has been a rapid shift to online-based programmes. Students who have gone back to their home country too, have been continuing lessons online, he added.

“There is still uncertainty around whether face-to-face classes will resume from September 2020. But there will be a cultural shift in the way education is offered to students,” he said.

As far as students from India are concerned, Charlton said while it is inevitable that students would be hesitant to join classes online, trial lessons are being offered.

He said Study Group is offering a 21-day-trial after which a student can decide if he/she wants to continue with the online module.

“There may also be delays in getting the mark sheets and transcripts of students. Hence, we are also giving students the option to submit previous year transcripts. The idea is that educational institutes do not want to disrupt any student’s study plan,” he said.

Study Group offers a one-year ‘soft landing’ programme before an international student moves into a class with other students to pursue a degree. Charlton said the curriculum remains the same, and there is just an additional hand-holding done for foreign students in areas like English language and parts of the course curriculum so that these candidates are on par with the local students in countries like the UK.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #HR #Study Abroad

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.