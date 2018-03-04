App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 03, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dinesh Deo appointed CEO of JLT India

The incumbent Puneet Satyawadi will take over as the Chief Operating Officer of JLT Americas

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dinesh Deo has been appointed as the chief executive officer of JLT India, which is the knowledge and consulting centre of UK based JLT Group, a global insurance broking, employee benefits and consultancy firm.

The incumbent, Puneet Satyawadi, will take over as the Chief Operating Officer of JLT Americas. Deo has joined JLT India from BNY Mellon where he spent the last 13 years in various roles, most recently as the CEO of their operations in India.

Dominic Burke, Group CEO, JLT said that Deo's experience and expertise are well suited to building JLT India’s profile and expertise, as it plays an increasingly important role as we continue their mission to become the leading global specialist risk advisor and broker.

In his new role, Satyawadi will take on operational responsibility for the insurance broking and reinsurance business of the Americas. He will be responsible for leading the continued build–out of JLT Group’s operations that support its business across the Americas. Satyawadi is also the deputy Chief Operations Officer of JLT Group and will continue in that role, as well as remain a Director on the India Board.

