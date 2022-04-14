English
    CNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR. Check new rates effective from April 14

    This is the fourth hike this month after prices were raised on April 1, 4 and 7 and the ninth such hike in CNG prices this year after five consecutive increases in March

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    CNG price hike (Representative image: Reuters)

    CNG price hike (Representative image: Reuters)

     
     
    Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on April 14 hiked prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 to Rs 71.61 per kg.

    This is the fourth hike this month after prices were raised on April 1, 4 and 7 and the ninth such hike in CNG prices this year after five consecutive increases in March. The total price hike in April is Rs 11.6 per kg. The previous price hike on April 7 raised CNG price in Delhi by Rs 2.5 to Rs 69.11 per kg.

    IGL on April 14 also informed customers that domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to partially make up for the hike in input gas cost. The applicable price in Gautam Budh Nagar would be Rs 45.96 per SCM.

    IGL retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital. As per the company’s website, CNG retail prices with effect from 6 am on April 14 are:

    NCT of Delhi – Rs 71.61 per Kg

    Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Rs 74.17 per kg

    Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – Rs 78.84 per kg

    Gurugram – Rs 79.94 per kg

    Rewari – Rs 82.07 per kg

    Karnal and Kaithal – Rs 80.27 per kg

    Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – Rs 83.40 per kg

    Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs 81.88 per kg

    The price rise on April 1 made CNG prices dearer by 80 paise per kg. On that day, piped cooking gas rates were also increased Rs 5 per cubic metre after the central government raised input natural gas prices to record levels.

    Domestic PNG price was also increased by Rs 5 per SCM on April 1, partially making up for the hike in input gas cost, the company said. The applicable price in Delhi was Rs 41.61 per SCM (including value added tax). For Ghaziabad and Noida, the domestic PNG price was increased Rs 5.85 to Rs 41.71 per SCM.

    Also Read | Natural gas producers rise as government hikes prices by more than 100%

    The increase came after a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG.

    LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on March 31 the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields from $2.9 to a record $6.10 per million British thermal unit.

    Mananagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies CNG and domestic PNG in and around Mumbai, hiked prices from the midnight of April 12.

    CNG price was increased by Rs 5/kg, and PNG hiked by 4.50/SCM. CNG now costs Rs 72/kg and domestic PNG is priced at Rs 45.50/SCM in Mumbai.

    On April 5, MGL increased prices of CNG and PNG by Rs 7 and Rs 5 respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 08:39 am
