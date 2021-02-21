MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Chhattisgarh Assembly budget session to begin on Monday

As on February 20, a total of 2,350 questions were received from the legislators, which comprise 1,262 'starred' questions and 1,088 'unstarred' questions, as well as 24 notices of Adjournment Motion and 117 notices of Call Attention Motion.

PTI
February 21, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel)

The Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session will begin on Monday and will have 24 sittings budget session will begin till March 26, an official said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the state budget on March 1, he added. Addressing reporters on the eve of the session, Speaker Charan Das Mahant said all COVID-19 protocols will be followed strictly.

The session will start with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address, he said. As on February 20, a total of 2,350 questions were received from the legislators, which comprise 1,262 'starred' questions and 1,088 'unstarred' questions, as well as 24 notices of Adjournment Motion and 117 notices of Call Attention Motion, Mahant said.

Maharashtra budget likely to be presented on March 8

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and senior BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik said his party would corner the Baghel government on the "increasing incidents of rape, murder and loot", farm distress as well as mismanagement in paddy and procurement.
PTI
TAGS: #Bhupesh Baghel #Charan Das Mahant #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh budget #COVID-19 Protocols
first published: Feb 21, 2021 07:35 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.