Maharashtra budget likely to be presented on March 8

The budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, officials said.

February 18, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government is likely to present the state budget on March 8, officials said on Thursday.

The budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.

"The government is prepared to hold the session from March 1 to 28. But a review of COVID-19 cases will be taken before finalising the schedule," an official said.

"The business of the first week has been finalised and the budget presentation is likely to be done on March 8," he added.

Another Business Advisory committee (BAC) meeting is scheduled on February 25 to take the final decision on it.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the monsoon and winter sessions of the state legislature were held only for two days each last year.
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #Maharashtra
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:48 pm

