Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | LTC cash voucher scheme: What it means for private sector employees

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about the optional leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme for central government and PSU employees and find out whether private-sector employees will benefit from the scheme. 

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the festive season, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of announcements aimed at boosting consumer demand, adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. She announced an optional leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme for central government and PSU employees.

How will the LTC cash voucher scheme work for central government and PSU employees? Will the private sector employees benefit from the scheme? What do tax experts say about the LTA tax sop?

Watch this edition of Business Insight for answers to all your questions on the LTC cash voucher scheme.
