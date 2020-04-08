Business Insight | Lockdown exacerbates India's unemployment woes

In this edition of Business Insight, let us understand what does CMIE data on India's employment situation in the month of March indicate?
The nationwide lockdown has adversely affected livelihoods and employment opportunities.
According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate during March 30-April 5 rose to 23.4 percent and the labour participation rate fell to 36 percent. This mirrors the impact of the lockdown that the government has announced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak
What does the unemployment and labour participation rate mean and what does the data indicate?
To get all the details to watch this edition of Business Insight.Follow our full coverage here
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!