App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Lockdown exacerbates India's unemployment woes

In this edition of Business Insight, let us understand what does CMIE data on India's employment situation in the month of March indicate?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The nationwide lockdown has adversely affected livelihoods and employment opportunities.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate during March 30-April 5 rose to 23.4 percent and the labour participation rate fell to 36 percent. This mirrors the impact of the lockdown that the government has announced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

Close

What does the unemployment and labour participation rate mean and what does the data indicate?

To get all the details to watch this edition of Business Insight.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #business insight #unemployment rate #video

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.