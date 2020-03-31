App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Is India headed for its biggest direct tax shortfall in a decade?

Until March 27, the government has mopped up Rs 9.85 lakh crore in direct tax collections. This is well short of the Rs 11.70 lakh crore projected by the government in Budget 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s direct collections are likely to fall short by more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20, going by the latest estimates.  Until March 27, the government has mopped up Rs 9.85 lakh crore in direct tax collections. This is well short of the Rs 11.70 lakh crore projected by the government in Budget 2020. But what led to the decline in direct tax collections and which are the worst-performing regions. Watch this episode of Business Insight to know more.

 

 

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #business insight #corporate tax cut #Goa #Karnataka #mumbai #Nagpur #video

