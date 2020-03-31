Business Insight | Is India headed for its biggest direct tax shortfall in a decade?

India’s direct collections are likely to fall short by more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20, going by the latest estimates. Until March 27, the government has mopped up Rs 9.85 lakh crore in direct tax collections. This is well short of the Rs 11.70 lakh crore projected by the government in Budget 2020. But what led to the decline in direct tax collections and which are the worst-performing regions. Watch this episode of Business Insight to know more.