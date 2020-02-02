Budget 2020 | More needs to be done for MSMEs and investors

One of the primary goals of the government in Budget 2020 was to ensure farmers’ income doubles by 2022. Although Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a series of announcements including a new tax regime, which was attached with riders, there was disappointing news for investors and MSMEs.

In this special episode on Budget 2020, Moneycontrol’s Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains why the market was disappointed with the announcements made by the finance minister.