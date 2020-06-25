App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Boycott of Chinese goods may not be feasible, says chief of Indian export body

After a border clash with China in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there are growing calls in India to shun Chinese products.

Reuters

Boycotting Chinese goods may not be feasible as India is dependent on Chinese imports but New Delhi should try to reduce its dependence on Chinese products, the chief of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations said on June 25.

After a border clash with China in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there are growing calls in India to shun Chinese products.

India's customs officials at Chennai, one of India's biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Chinese goods #Economy #export body #FIEO #India #India China News

