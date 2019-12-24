Banking sector’s health hinges on macroeconomic turnaround: RBI report

There has been an improvement in the asset quality of banks after a gap of seven years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report.

The central bank also highlighted that the banking sector's health hinges on turnaround in growth.

"After seven years of deterioration, the overhang of stressed assets declined, and fresh slippages were arrested," RBI said in the Trends and Progress report released on December 24.

As on March 2019, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 9.1 percent, as compared to 11.2 percent a year ago. The net NPA ratio also improved to 3.7 percent, from 6 percent in the same period.

"Going forward, issues such as resolution of stressed assets, weak corporate governance, and frauds need to be addressed to reaffirm a robust financial sector that minimises systemic risks," it added.

RBI said that it is monitoring the health of banks that are currently under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

In light of slowdown in corportate credit demand, banks have shifted to retail lending, RBI said. However, while growth slowdown may affect the demand for retail loans, it may also hamper their quality, the central bank said.