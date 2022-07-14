English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Appoint new 'Chief Economic Astrologer': P Chidambaram's dig at Nirmala Sitharaman

    Chidambaram swipe at Sitharaman came after she had on Tuesday retweeted images unveiled by NASA from its new powerful space telescope.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called the planets to the rescue of the economy after giving up hope in her own skills and that of her economic advisers.

    His swipe at Sitharaman came after she had on Tuesday retweeted images unveiled by NASA from its new powerful space telescope.

    "We are not surprised that the Finance Minister tweeted pictures of Jupiter, Pluto and Uranus on the day when Inflation printed at 7.01% and unemployment printed at 7.8%," Chidambaram tweeted.

    "After giving up hope in her own skills and the skills of her economic advisers, the FM has called the planets to the rescue of the economy," the former finance minister said.

    To begin with, she should appoint a new "CEA: Chief Economic Astrologer", Chidambaram added.

    Close

    The Congress on Wednesday had hit out at Sitharaman, saying she is more interested in Uranus and Pluto than in steering the country's economy towards recovery.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #P Chidambaram
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.