Mahindra Group launches Mahindra University in Telangana

The Mahindra Group headed by Anand Mahindra has launched its Mahindra University in Hyderabad, Telangana.

In a virtual launch, CP Gurnani, MD& CEO, Tech Mahindra and part of Mahindra University management board said that the 130-acre, multi-disciplinary campus in Hyderabad will offer undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate (PhD) courses.

Mahindra University includes the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014.

As a part of the immediate roadmap, the University will launch the School of Management (2021-22), School of Law (2021-22), Indira Mahindra School of Education (2021-22), School of Media & Liberal Arts (2022-23) and School of Design (2023-24).

An estimated 4,000 Students and over 300 faculty members will be in place across the various Schools at Mahindra University over the next five years.

Vineet Nayyar, the board of management of Mahindra University said the aim is to get at least 40 percent women and 20-25 percent people from neglected regions of the country, including North-East India to be part of the educational institution.

He said the Minerva Fund-Mahindra University Scholarship Program is available to ensure that deserving students have access to quality education.

Mahindra University is part of the Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a not-for-profit subsidiary of Tech Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and Chancellor, Mahindra University said, "We are getting into a new adventure in the higher education sector by setting up a 21st-century university. Over the next three years, you will see us adding a lot more schools."

In a statement, Mahindra University said it will combine education with extra-curricular activities like sports and music to build a skilled, future-ready talent pool.

Mahindra added, "We want multidisciplinary education to be the approach. I would love to see a mathematician in the university who is also a musician or an engineer who loves poetry."

Apart from the traditional modules, Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University said that there will be access to innovation and research hubs with academic partners.

Medury said the focus will also be on emerging areas of education including artificial intelligence, data analytics among others.

The Mahindra University already has a Supercomputer Lab with an advanced NVidia GPU-based supercomputer, the DGX-1. It also has a Centre for Artificial Intelligence (CAI), a Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) and a Centre for Sustainable Infrastructure and Systems (CSIS).

Additional centres of excellence that are being considered included the Centre for Computational and Experimental Mechanics, the Centre for Research in Optics and Photonics and a Centre for Executive Education.