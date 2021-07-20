MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

An alphabet soup of the Indian economy pre-reforms, and after

Last Updated: July 20, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST

A is for Aatmanirbharta

A is for Aatmanirbharta

Self-reliance is not a new concept for the Indian policymaker. This was the primary strategy of socialist India in the years before liberalisation to conserve foreign exchange, boost domestic industry, and so on

B is for Bombay Club

B is for Bombay Club

Indian industry did not like all aspects of the economic reforms, particularly the reduction in import duties and the sudden opening up of the economy. The Bombay Club refers to a lobby of leading industrialists who wrote to the government demanding a ‘level playing field’ for Indian companies. B is also for Bank Nationalisation. In 1969, an increasingly left-leaning Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 big commercial banks. The Reserve Bank of India’s history of the Indian economy calls it the “single most important economic decision taken by any government since 1947.” Yes, even more momentous than the reforms we are celebrating.

B also stands for Broad Banding. This has nothing to do with the internet age. It was a policy that allowed companies to switch production between similar product lines such as trucks and cars. Also check out BICP (Bureau of Industrial Costs and Pricing), and BIFR (Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction), which still exist in one form or another.

C is for for Commanding Heights

C is for for Commanding Heights

Another term synonymous with socialist policies comes to us from Lenin via Jawaharlal Nehru. It refers to the State pushing growth through public sector enterprises in sectors such as heavy machinery, roads, iron & steel etc. C also stands for Canalisation. This term refers to the policy of public sector enterprises importing on the behalf of all importers. After liberalisation, de-canalisation allowed importers to buy goods from overseas markets on their own. C is also for Cash Compensatory Scheme, a cash subsidy scheme for exports to compensate for high taxes and give them resources to develop new products. Also check out, Controller of Capital Issues, the forbear of today’s Securities and Exchange Board of India.

D is for Devaluation

D is for Devaluation

In the years before liberalisation, the Indian Rupee was pegged to a basket of currencies (and the Pound Sterling). In 1991, owing to the balance of payments crisis, the rupee’s value was decreased twice in three days by about 19 percent. The operation was apparently called ‘hop, skip and jump’, and was the second major devaluation after the one stoked by the financial crisis of 1966.

E is for Exim scrips

E is for Exim scrips

These were incentives given to exporters – worth about 30 percent of export earnings. The value could be used to offset import duties or the scrips could sold in the open market.

F is for Freight Equalization Policy

F is for Freight Equalization Policy

Under this, the government subsidised the transport of minerals to distant locations so that all parts of the country could get industrialised. F also stands for FERA. This was the draconian Foreign Exchange and Regulation Act, forbear to today’s FEMA. As the name suggests, it dealt with foreign exchange controls but was strict to the point of requiring imprisonment for even minor offences.

G is for the Green Revolution

G is for the Green Revolution

India was home to many a famine in the bygone days. Even after independence, we had to depend on food imports (see PL480). In the 60s, the Green Revolution ushered in modern agricultural practices with the use of technology, high-yielding seed varieties, irrigation, pesticides and so on.

tags #1991 reforms #Childrens Day #MC Insider #personal finance

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.