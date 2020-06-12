App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

40th GST Council Meeting Highlights | Interest rate on late submission of returns for small taxpayers reduced to 9%

Taxpayers, who could not get their cancelled GST registrations restored in time, can file an application for revocation of cancellation of registration up to September 30

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 12 addressed the media after chairing the 40th Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council Meeting.

Here are the key highlights from the Finance Minister's briefing:

> Reduction in late fee for past returns: As a measure to clean up pendency in return filing, the late fee for non-furnishing form GSTR-3B for the tax period July 2017 to January 2020 has been reduced/waived

No late fees will be levied on registered entities with nil GST return filing between July 2017 and January 2020.

For people who have a tax liability, the maximum late fee for non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for period July 2017 to January has been capped at Rs 500. The reduced rate of late fee would apply for all the GSTR-3B returns furnished between July 1 and September 30.

> Further relief for small taxpayers for March and April tax periods: For small taxpayers (aggregate turnover up to Rs 5 crore), the rate of interest for late furnishing of returns beyond specified dates (staggered up to July 6) reduced to 9 percent per annum from 18 percent till September 30.

> For subsequent tax periods (May, June and July): Small taxpayers provided relief by waiver of late fees and interest if the returns in form GSTR-3B, for the supplies effected in May, June and July, are furnished by September.

> One-time extension for seeking revocation of cancellation of registration: Taxpayers, who could not get their cancelled GST registrations restored in time, can file an application for revocation of cancellation of registration up to September 30. This applies to all cases where registrations have been cancelled till June 12.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Finance Minister #GST #GST Council meeting #Nirmala Sitharaman

