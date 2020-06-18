3-Point Analysis | Will India's unquenchable thirst for gold save it from the present crisis?

Even within the banking space, it is the gold loan division that is doing brisk business.
COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise for the gold loan sector. With traditional lenders shying away from disbursing money, gold loan companies are on a disbursing spree. Even within the banking space, it is the gold loan division that is doing brisk business. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to find out whether India's unquenchable thirst for gold can save it from the present crisis?
