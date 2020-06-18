App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Will India's unquenchable thirst for gold save it from the present crisis?

Even within the banking space, it is the gold loan division that is doing brisk business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise for the gold loan sector. With traditional lenders shying away from disbursing money, gold loan companies are on a disbursing spree. Even within the banking space, it is the gold loan division that is doing brisk business. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to find out whether India's unquenchable thirst for gold can save it from the present crisis?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #videos

