3-Point Analysis | Key takeaways from Federal Reserve meeting

After an extraordinary two months of pre-emptive market interventions, the US Federal Reserve appeared to be on top of things as far as credit flow in the financial system is concerned, though the damage to the real economy is glaring.

While the Fed had lowered its policy interest rate to near zero last month, low rates will not effectively spur the economy if households and businesses are unable to get credit. Fed also announced a $700 billion Quantitative easing programme in the first half of March and liquidity infusion of odd $2 trillion. Further, the Fed provided a stimulus of $2.3 trillion as credit flow to small and mid-sized businesses. Remarkably, the Fed continues to expand the scope of all the above measures.