3-Point Analysis | India records highest-ever April-August FDI this year at over $27 billion

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has jumped 16 percent year-on-year to over $27 billion during April-August in 2020.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry stated that the total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent in the last six years that is 2014-2020 to $358.29 billion

The reason for the surge in FDI can be attributed to measures taken on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

Will this trend continue? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis