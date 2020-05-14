3 Point Analysis | FM's second set of stimulus measures targets Bharat

Here is a 3 point analysis on the key measures announced by the Finance Minister.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced a number of measures for migrant workers, street vendors and small traders affected by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. A total of nine measures were announced, which focused on food and housing for migrant workers and the urban poor. Migrant workers have been struggling during the lockdown since many face uncertainty over their employment and are experiencing difficulties in procuring food supplies.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on the key measures announced by the Finance Minister.
First Published on May 14, 2020 09:37 pm